“Ukrenergo” talked about the consequences of another Russian attack on energy infrastructure

The fifteenth missile attack by the Russians did not disable the Ukrainian energy system, despite hitting some objects.
On March 9, the chairman of "Ukrenergo" Volodymyr Kudrytskyi reported on this on the air of the telethon.
According to him, the power system is working, "it has not collapsed", but there is damage to critical infrastructure facilities in many regions. There is damage to both thermal plants and Ukrenergo substations.
Energy officials are still assessing the effects of the attack. There are no problems with covering the countryʼs consumption. The problem is that the main network, which supplies electricity, is damaged, and the energy workers are already working on its correction.
- Russia began to attack Ukraine again on the night of March 9. Explosions were heard almost throughout the country. There were 15 "strikes" in Kharkiv region; Rockets hit the energy infrastructure in Odesa region; there are problems with electricity and water supply in Zhytomyr. At least two people were injured in the Svyatoshyn district of Kyiv. At least five people died (the rocket fell in a residential area) in Lviv region. One person died in Dnipropetrovsk region. Also, due to the Russian shelling, Zaporizhzhia NPP is completely de-energized, there is enough fuel for the generators for 10 days.
- In total, during this attack, Russia launched 81 missiles, air defense shot down 34 of them. This is the first time that the Russians attacked Ukraine with six Kinzhals at a time.