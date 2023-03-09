“Ukrenergo” talked about the consequences of another Russian attack on energy infrastructure

The fifteenth missile attack by the Russians did not disable the Ukrainian energy system, despite hitting some objects.

On March 9, the chairman of "Ukrenergo" Volodymyr Kudrytskyi reported on this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, the power system is working, "it has not collapsed", but there is damage to critical infrastructure facilities in many regions. There is damage to both thermal plants and Ukrenergo substations.

Energy officials are still assessing the effects of the attack. There are no problems with covering the countryʼs consumption. The problem is that the main network, which supplies electricity, is damaged, and the energy workers are already working on its correction.