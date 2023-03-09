A Russian rocket fell on residential buildings in Lviv region. At least five people died

At least four people were killed in the Zolochiv district of Lviv region due to a Russian rocket attack.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi.

A Russian missile fell in a residential area. A fire broke out. Two men and two women died at home. The fire has already been extinguished. The debris is being dismantled at the site now, there may still be people there.

As of 09:20, the number of dead has increased to five. The body of another man, born in 1963, was discovered under the rubble.

Due to the fall of the rocket, three residential buildings, three cars, a garage and several outbuildings burned down.