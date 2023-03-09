Russia again attacked Ukraine with missiles, explosions rang out in cities

Since the night of March 9, Russia has launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine.

Kharkiv region — 15 hits. Objects of critical infrastructure are again targeted. The mayor reports on problems with lighting in some districts of Kharkiv. Preliminary, there was a hit in a private residential building in Kharkiv region. Information about the victims and the scale of the destruction is being clarified.

Odesa region — rockets hit the regionʼs energy infrastructure, as well as damaged residential buildings. There are no injuries. There are problems with the electricity.

The missile strike damaged several power lines and resistance. Hourly emergency power outages are currently in effect. The Air Defense Forces shot down six missiles and one drone over the region.

The city of Kyiv — explosions rang out in Holosiivskyi district of the capital. The occupiers hit the infrastructure object. Around 7 a.m., another explosion rang out in Kyiv, in the Svyatoshynskyi district. Cars are burning in the yard of one of the residential buildings, two victims were sent to the hospital. As of 07:30, three people asked for help.

As of 08:00, due to the missile attack, 40% of consumers in the capital are without heating. Water supply works normally.

During the attack, the Russians fired almost every type of their aerial weaponry — from Shahed barrage munitions to almost every name of cruise missiles.

According to preliminary information, an aeroballistic missile of the Kinzhal type hit an infrastructure object in Kyiv .

The city of Zhytomyr — the Russians attacked the city with kamikaze drones, there are problems with electricity and water supply. People were not injured.

Lviv region — a Russian rocket fell in a residential area. A fire started. Two men and two women died at home. The fire has already been extinguished. The debris is being dismantled at the site now, there may still be people there.

As of 06:30, shelling of energy facilities in Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions was recorded.