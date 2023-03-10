Financial Times: Ukraine has probably received the “Patriot” system, but it has not yet been put into operation

Ukraine probably received one of the two Patriot air defense systems promised by the US and Germany, but it has not yet been put into operation.

The Financial Times writes about it.

Several Patriot launchers from the Netherlands are also expected.

Patriot is an advanced medium-range air defense system that the West can offer, but it has not been tested against the ballistic Kinzhals, which Russia periodically attacks Ukraine with. A similar Samp-T system promised by France and Italy has also not yet arrived.