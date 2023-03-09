The “peopleʼs” satellite, for which the Prytula fund raised money, helped destroy thousands of pieces of Russian equipment

The "peopleʼs" ICEYE satellite, for which the Serhiy Prytula Foundation raised money, helped identify and destroy thousands of pieces of Russian equipment.
This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) on March 9.
During the five months of use of the spacecraft, it was possible to detect 360 tents in the locations of the Russian occupation army, as well as 7 321 objects of military and special equipment, in particular:
- 45 aircraft;
- 27 helicopters;
- 6 OTRK "Iskander";
- 36 S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems;
- 12 air defense systems "Pantsyr S1";
- 11 radar stations;
- 10 pontoon crossings.
A large part of this list has been destroyed.
- On June 24, volunteer Serhiy Prytula reported that in three days, Ukrainians collected 600 million hryvnias through donations to purchase four Bayraktar drones. After that, the Baykar company informed that it would give three Bayraktar TB2s to the Armed Forces of Ukraine free of charge.
- On June 18, Serhiy Prytula reported that the money collected for Bayraktar TB2, which Ukraine ultimately received for free, was spent on the satellite. The ICEYE company will provide the government of Ukraine with all the capabilities of one of its search and rescue satellites, which are already in orbit. The SAR satellite will be operated by ICEYE. In addition, ICEYE will provide access to its group of satellites, which will allow the Armed Forces of Ukraine to receive radar satellite images of critical locations with a high frequency of overflights. As a result, the satellite paid for itself in two days.
- The company EOS Data Analytics, which was involved in the purchase of the satellite, reported that it will remain in the ownership of Ukraine until the end of its work in orbit.