The “peopleʼs” satellite, for which the Prytula fund raised money, helped destroy thousands of pieces of Russian equipment

The "peopleʼs" ICEYE satellite, for which the Serhiy Prytula Foundation raised money, helped identify and destroy thousands of pieces of Russian equipment.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) on March 9.

During the five months of use of the spacecraft, it was possible to detect 360 tents in the locations of the Russian occupation army, as well as 7 321 objects of military and special equipment, in particular:

45 aircraft;

27 helicopters;

6 OTRK "Iskander";

36 S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems;

12 air defense systems "Pantsyr S1";

11 radar stations;

10 pontoon crossings.

A large part of this list has been destroyed.