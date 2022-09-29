It paid off in two days. The Minister of Defense spoke about the first results of the satellite, which was purchased by the Serhiy Prytula Fund

The satellite, which was purchased by Serhiy Prytulaʼs charitable foundation, is already showing the first results: in two days, Russia lost armored vehicles for an amount greater than the cost of the entire satellite project.

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov stated this on September 29.

Thus, during the first two days of the satelliteʼs operation, more than 60 units of military equipment were discovered, which the Russian army tried to disguise, in particular in forest areas. It was discovered because the ICEYE satellites collect information using Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) technology. Reznikov noted that this technique would be very difficult or impossible to detect by means of optical satellites.

"Instead, the coordinates of the "hidden" were quickly transmitted for inflicting a fire damage. In particular, in the area of Khreshchenivka and Ukrainka villages in Kherson region, as well as near Novoselivka in Donetsk region. In fact, in just these two days, the enemy lost armored vehicles worth more than the cost of the entire project with satellites," Reznikov noted.