More than 600 million hryvnias from the “peopleʼs Bayraktar” were spent on the satellite

The money collected for Bayraktar TB2 drones, which Ukraine eventually received for free, was spent on the satellite.

This was reported by volunteer Serhiy Prytula.

According to him, this will give the Ukrainian military access to the ICEYE image database for more than a year.

"From now on, our army will receive high-quality satellite images that will help us with operational planning of operations. "There will be a lot of bavovna," Prytula said.

The Alpha Centauri project adds that the satellites of the ICEYE group observe the Earth in the microwave range (SAR) — this allows to get images of the surface at any time of the day and under any weather conditions. Usually, the data is updated every few hours — this allows to watch the combat operations at the tactical level. The resolution of the photo is 25 centimeters per pixel. Ukraine will receive a satellite operating in an orbit with an inclination convenient for observation.

The ICEYE website states that the company will provide the government of Ukraine with all the capabilities of one of its search and rescue satellites, which are already in orbit, for use in the desired region. The SAR satellite will be operated by ICEYE. In addition, ICEYE will provide access to its group of SAR satellites, which will allow the Armed Forces of Ukraine to receive satellite images of critical locations with a high frequency of overflight.

ICEYE has already successfully launched 21 spacecraft and operates the worldʼs largest fleet of commercial SAR satellites.