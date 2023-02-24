Great Britain is ready to send fighter jets to countries that will hand over Soviet aircraft to Ukraine

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said that the United Kingdom is ready to hand over fighter jets to European allies who will send Soviet planes to Ukraine.

CNN writes about it.

According to him, some European countries have Soviet MiG 29 and Su-24 aircraft.

"If they want to hand them over, we can use our fighter jets to secure them," Wallace noted.

He added that Great Britain is working to restore its stockpiles of ammunition, as its stockpiles have been depleted since Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine.

"This war in Ukraine and the way Russia is fighting has shown the whole West that our stocks have often borne the brunt of defense cuts over the past three decades, and we need to restore them," the British minister stated.