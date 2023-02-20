Media: Italy is considering the transfer of five combat aircraft to Ukraine. But the first will not do it

Italy is considering the possibility of transferring five combat aircraft to Ukraine.

La Reppublica writes about it.

According to the publication, it is about Tornado and AMX aircraft. The only condition for this is that Italy does not become the first country to transfer combat aircraft to Ukraine. In the future, Rome may transfer even more such aircraft.

It is also noted that the Italian government is considering the idea of holding an international conference on the reconstruction and restoration of Ukraine.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode AMX assault rifle

The Tornado is a family of multirole combat aircraft jointly developed and manufactured by Italy, Great Britain and West Germany in the 1970s. They were in service with the British and Italian air forces until the end of the 1990s. There are three main variants of the Tornado: the Tornado IDS fighter-bomber, the Tornado ECR reconnaissance and electronic warfare aircraft, and the Tornado ADV air defense interceptor.

The AMX is an attack aircraft developed jointly by Brazil and Italy. The plane was created in the 1980s. It was also in service with the Italian Air Force until the end of the 1990s. In total, about 200 such combat vehicles were produced.