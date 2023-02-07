Ukrainian military intelligence: “Gazprom” is creating its own private military company

Russiaʼs largest corporation Gazprom is creating its own private military company (PMC).
Ukrainian military intelligence reported this on February 7 with reference to the order signed by Russian Prime Minister Mykhailo Mishustin.
The document establishes that the founders of the organization will be Gazprom Neft with a 70% stake in the authorized capital of the "organization" and "Private security organization Staff Center" with a 30% stake.
When creating the "organization", the government of the Russian Federation refers to the law "On the safety of facilities of the fuel and energy complex", which states that enterprises of the industry "may be granted the right to establish a private security organization". The size of the share of such an enterprise in the authorized capital of the newly created "organization" cannot be less than 50%.
- On February 6, 2023, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine recognized the PMC "Wagner" and all other Russian private military companies as terrorist organizations. The Russian PMC "Wagner" takes an active part in the war against Ukraine and is involved not only in battles, but also in the construction of defense fortifications in the occupied territories. Also, the "Wagnerians" are probably responsible for a number of executions of video prisoners and war crimes.
- In November, EU deputies proposed to recognize the PMC "Wagner" as a terrorist organization. A corresponding draft law is also being considered in the USA. In December, the U.S. State Department added the PMC "Wagner" to the list of organizations of "special concern", and on January 26, the U.S. Treasury Department recognized the Russian PMC "Wagner" as a transnational criminal organization and introduced new sanctions against it and those who support it.