Ukrainian military intelligence: “Gazprom” is creating its own private military company

Russiaʼs largest corporation Gazprom is creating its own private military company (PMC).

Ukrainian military intelligence reported this on February 7 with reference to the order signed by Russian Prime Minister Mykhailo Mishustin.

The document establishes that the founders of the organization will be Gazprom Neft with a 70% stake in the authorized capital of the "organization" and "Private security organization Staff Center" with a 30% stake.

When creating the "organization", the government of the Russian Federation refers to the law "On the safety of facilities of the fuel and energy complex", which states that enterprises of the industry "may be granted the right to establish a private security organization". The size of the share of such an enterprise in the authorized capital of the newly created "organization" cannot be less than 50%.