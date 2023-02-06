The Verkhovna Rada recognized the PMC “Wagner” and all other Russian private military companies as terrorist organizations

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian Parliament) approved Resolution No. 8397 on the recognition of the Private Military Company (PMC) "Wagner" as an international criminal organization.

The MP of the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

333 MPs voted pro.

The explanatory note states that since 2014, the PMC "Wagner" has been directly involved in Russiaʼs aggressive policy to the detriment of the peace, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and is under the full control of the Russian state and is one of the instruments of the Russian Federationʼs unprovoked armed aggression against Ukraine and genocide of the Ukrainian people.

The Verkhovna Rada also approved resolution No. 3735 on the recognition of all Russian private military companies as terrorist organizations. 336 MPs voted pro.