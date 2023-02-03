The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office declared the suspicion against the owner of the PMC “Wagner” Evgeniy Prygozhyn

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office announced suspicion against the owner of the PMC "Wagner" Yevgeniy Prygozhyn. He is considered responsible for thousands of war crimes in Ukraine.

The Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin announced this on his Facebook page.

The investigation established that Prygozhyn was authorized to recruit, train and manage mercenaries for use in the war in Ukraine.

"The head of this PMC is directly responsible for thousands of war crimes. He openly admits his role in the war against Ukraine and, with the permission of the Kremlin, resolves personnel issues by recruiting tens of thousands of prisoners. Previously convicted of robbery, today he is a hero of Russia. The criminal "elite" of the terrorist regime," Kostin noted.

He also said that prosecutors have already interrogated two former "Wagnerians" who are currently in the European Union. Another "Wagnerian" who is in Norway is being investigated for involvement in war crimes.