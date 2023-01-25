In Norway, the ex-commander of the “Wagner” group, who escaped from Russia, was released from the pre-trial detention center

In Norway, it was reported that the former commander of one of the units of the PMC "Wagner" Andriy Medvedev was released from the pre-trial detention center. He fled Russia and asked for political asylum.

The Associated Press writes about it.

A representative of the Norwegian Migration Police Jon Andreas Johansen informed that there are no longer any reasons to detain Medvedev.

According to Medvedevʼs lawyer, his client was dissatisfied with the strict security measures he was forced to follow, so the police placed him in custody. He added that he does not know where his client will be in the future.