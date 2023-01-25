In Norway, the ex-commander of the “Wagner” group, who escaped from Russia, was released from the pre-trial detention center

In Norway, it was reported that the former commander of one of the units of the PMC "Wagner" Andriy Medvedev was released from the pre-trial detention center. He fled Russia and asked for political asylum.
The Associated Press writes about it.
A representative of the Norwegian Migration Police Jon Andreas Johansen informed that there are no longer any reasons to detain Medvedev.
According to Medvedevʼs lawyer, his client was dissatisfied with the strict security measures he was forced to follow, so the police placed him in custody. He added that he does not know where his client will be in the future.
- The Russian publication "Meduza" writes that Medvedev was the commander of the unit, which included a mercenary of the PMC "Wagner" Yevhen Nuzhyn, whose execution with a sledgehammer was recorded on a video that appeared online in November.
- The founder of the Gulagu.net project Volodymyr Osyechkin stated that Medvedev crossed the border with Norway in the area of Nikel, Murmansk region. This is the first time since the beginning of the invasion from Russia to Europe that the former commander of one of the units of the essentially terrorist the PMC "Wagner" managed to escape. At the same time, he agreed to testify and expose the founder of the Communist Party of Ukraine Yevhen Prygozhyn. According to Osechkin, Medvedev witnessed many executions and extrajudicial killings by Prygozhynʼs services against people who refused to go to war against Ukraine.
- After Medvedevʼs exit from the PMC "Wagner", Prygozhyn himself and his security service tried to detain the fugitive. Medvedev feared that he might be executed.