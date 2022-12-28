The Ministry of Digital Transformation: Ukraine is developing “air-to-air” drones to shoot down Iranian kamikaze drones

The Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov informed that Ukraine is currently developing "air-to-air" drones. They will fight Iranʼs Shahed kamikaze drones.
He told about this in an interview with The Associated Press.
According to him, Ukraine has already purchased about 1 400 drones, mostly reconnaissance ones. Fedorov explained that after meeting the needs for reconnaissance drones, the next stage will be the development and procurement of strike drones.
Fedorov informed that research and development of drones that can fight other drones and shoot them down is being carried out in Ukraine.
"I can already say that the situation with drones will change dramatically in February-March," he noted.
- The first batch of Shahed-136 was about 400 drones. It ended with the Russians in November. Already at the beginning of December, Shahed-136 began to attack the objects of Ukraine again. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the Russians started launching drones before the missile strikes. This is how they try to find out the location of Ukrainian air defense.
- In December, Russia received a new batch of Iranian Shahed drones. It is probably smaller than the previous one. Ukrainian intelligence also knows about Russiaʼs previous agreements with Iran to supply ballistic missiles, although they have not yet been used against Ukraine.
- Iran threatened the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky after his speech in the U.S. Congress. In his speech, Zelensky claimed that Russia had found an ally in Iran.