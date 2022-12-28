The Ministry of Digital Transformation: Ukraine is developing “air-to-air” drones to shoot down Iranian kamikaze drones

The Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov informed that Ukraine is currently developing "air-to-air" drones. They will fight Iranʼs Shahed kamikaze drones.

He told about this in an interview with The Associated Press.

According to him, Ukraine has already purchased about 1 400 drones, mostly reconnaissance ones. Fedorov explained that after meeting the needs for reconnaissance drones, the next stage will be the development and procurement of strike drones.

Fedorov informed that research and development of drones that can fight other drones and shoot them down is being carried out in Ukraine.

"I can already say that the situation with drones will change dramatically in February-March," he noted.