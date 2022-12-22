”Patience is not infinite.” Iran threatened Zelensky after his speech in the US Congress

Iran threatened the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky after his speech in the US Congress.
CNN writes about it.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that "accusations and obscene statements" were repeated in Zelenskyʼs speech.
"We have always respected the territorial integrity of countries, including Ukraine, and Mr. Zelensky should know that Iranʼs strategic patience with baseless accusations is limited," Kanaani said.
He added that the president of Ukraine "should learn from the fate of some leaders of countries that counted on Americaʼs support."
In his speech to the US Congress, Zelensky claimed that Russia had found an ally in Iran.
"So one terrorist found another. Itʼs only a matter of time before they strike at your other allies if we donʼt stop them now," the Ukrainian president emphasized.
- The first batch of Shahed-136 was about 400 drones. It ended with the Russians in November. Already at the beginning of December, Shahed-136 began to attack the objects of Ukraine again. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the Russians started launching drones before the missile strikes. This is how they try to find out the location of Ukrainian air defense.
- In December, Russia received a new batch of Iranian Shahed drones. It is probably smaller than the previous one. Ukrainian intelligence also knows about Russiaʼs previous agreements with Iran to supply ballistic missiles, although they have not yet been used against Ukraine.