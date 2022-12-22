”Patience is not infinite.” Iran threatened Zelensky after his speech in the US Congress

Iran threatened the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky after his speech in the US Congress.

CNN writes about it.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that "accusations and obscene statements" were repeated in Zelenskyʼs speech.

"We have always respected the territorial integrity of countries, including Ukraine, and Mr. Zelensky should know that Iranʼs strategic patience with baseless accusations is limited," Kanaani said.

He added that the president of Ukraine "should learn from the fate of some leaders of countries that counted on Americaʼs support."

In his speech to the US Congress, Zelensky claimed that Russia had found an ally in Iran.

"So one terrorist found another. Itʼs only a matter of time before they strike at your other allies if we donʼt stop them now," the Ukrainian president emphasized.