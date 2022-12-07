For the first time in a long period, the Russians attacked Ukraine with Iranian drones. All of them were shot down by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In the evening of December 6, the Russian occupation forces launched kamikaze drones in Dnipropetrovsk region. Troops from the Eastern Air Command shot down all enemy Shahed-136s.

This was reported by the head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentin Reznichenko. Later, the heads of the Zaporizhzhia and Zhytomyr regions added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down drones in these regions as well.

It should be noted that the Russian army stopped actively using the Shahed-136 around November 18.

The Russians also attacked the territories of the region — the Nikopol district was the most shelled.

Two communities were hit by the enemy — Marhanets and Nikopol — seven times with "Hurricanes" and heavy artillery.

People were not wounded.

In Nikopol itself, up to a dozen private houses, farm buildings and gas pipelines were damaged.

Several shops, office buildings and a college were mutilated by Russian shells.

In other areas, there were no "strikes" and it is calm for now.