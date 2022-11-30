CIT: Russia may have run out of Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones

The Conflict Intelligence Team reported that Russia may have exhausted its supply of Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.

The group reported this in its summary of military operations in Ukraine for November 29-30.

Analysts note that the Russian army stopped actively using the Shahed-136 around November 18.

"Probably, most of the drones purchased in Iran have expired, and the delivery of a new batch or the start of a large-nodal assembly line assembly of these drones in Russia is expected," CIT said in a statement.