MDI: Iran will send 200 combat drones to Russia in the near future

Iran plans to send a shipment of more than 200 combat drones to the Russian Federation in the coming days.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense.

"At the beginning of November, a batch of more than 200 combat drones Shahed-136, Mohajer-6 and Arash-2 is planned to be sent from Iran to the Russian Federation," the message reads.

Delivery will be made via the Caspian Sea to the port of Astrakhan. Drones will arrive in a disassembled state. In the future, on the territory of the Russian Federation, they will be collected, repainted and put on Russian markings, such as "Geran-2".

Arash-2 is a long-range kamikaze drone of Iranian development, presented publicly in September 2022. The drone has two solid-fuel accelerators, which ensure the start of the flight from the launch platform and a cruising speed of 100 kmph. The announced range of use is 2 000 km.

The drone can be equipped with optical and thermal imaging scanners to capture various types of targets. The drone can also detect radar radiation, which makes suppression of air defense systems one of its tasks.