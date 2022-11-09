The occupiers used more than 400 “martyrs” against Ukraine

In the war with Ukraine, the Russian invaders used more than 400 Iranian Shahed-136 drones.
Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, announced this on the air of the telethon.
According to him, it was possible to shoot down most of the drones, but it is impossible to destroy them all. "Both cruise missiles and the Shahed-136 were designed to defeat air defense systems, so the units achieve their goals," he noted.
- At the end of September, it was reported that the Ukrainian military shot down more than 300 enemy Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.
- Russian troops are currently attacking Ukraine with Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones and using Mohajer-6 multi-purpose UAVs in the war. Defense forces of Ukraine have learned to shoot down most attacking drones.
- According to Ukrainian intelligence, in the coming days, Iran plans to send a shipment of more than 200 combat drones to the Russian Federation.