Ukrainian intelligence: Russia bought a new batch of “Shahed” drones and negotiates with Iran on ballistic missiles

Russia received a new batch of Iranian Shahed drones. It is probably smaller than the previous one.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said this on the air of a nationwide telethon.

“This is a new batch, we do not comment on its volume, but we see, for example, that Shahed was not used during yesterdayʼs massive terrorist missile strikes. All other available means were used, that is, all missile weapons, and there were no Shaheds. This is a new batch, but compared to the initial mass use of Shahed, it is obviously smaller,” he said.

According to Yusov, Ukrainian intelligence also knows about Russiaʼs previous agreements with Iran on the supply of ballistic missiles, although they have not yet been used against Ukraine.

“As of today, we have not seen Iranian ballistic missiles in Russia for use against Ukraine, although such a possibility exists and this information is being tracked. Some efforts are also being made to prevent this scenario from happening. But there is such a threat," said Andriy Yusov.