A day before the missile strike, Russia released “Shaheds” to scout the location of Ukrainian air defense

A day before the missile attack on December 16, the Russians launched an attack by Iranian drones to identify the location of our air defense and adjust the next missile attack.

Yuriy Ignat, spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on the air of the telethon.

“This is done in order to find out exactly where those Shaheds were shot down, where exactly our air defenses got them. Because Shahed is shot down at night and primarily by anti-aircraft missile systems. It is clear that they determine their location and then make adjustments for their missile attacks,” explained Ignat.

According to him, usually Russian troops use all available weapons in one day, as happened on December 16.

“Yesterday there was practically everything — different missiles, different types. The enemy used everything,” the spokesman said.