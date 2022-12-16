The Air Defense Forces shot down 60 missiles in the morning

The Air Defense Forces shot down 60 missiles that the Russians fired over Ukraine on Friday morning.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

The rockets were launched from the Caspian and Black Sea regions. In total, the enemy fired 76 missiles, of which 72 were cruise missiles (X-101, Caliber, X-22) and 4 guided air missiles (X-59/X-31P).

"Rocket terror and the enemyʼs daring attempts to break through Kyivʼs anti-aircraft defenses will not force us to lay down our arms. Believe in the Ukrainian Armed Forces!" Zaluzhnyi noted.