Russia massively attacks Ukraine with missiles. Explosions are heard in the regions. A rocket hit a residential building in Kryvyi Rih

In Ukraine, around 08:00 on December 16, a large-scale air raid alarm was announced due to the massive launch of Russian missiles.

The head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaly Kim informed that about 60 rockets are expected.

Russian occupiers have struck three strikes against the critical infrastructure of Kharkiv region, the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Sinegubov stated. According to him, there are no victims. The Russians also launched missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia.

The Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council Anatoly Kurtev reported that Russian troops had already launched 12 rocket attacks on the city this morning.

The head of the City Military Administration Oleksandr Vilkul reported that a rocket had been hit in Kryvyi Rih.

Subsequently, the mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko confirmed the explosions in Desnyanskyi, Dniprovskyi and Holosiivskyi districts of the capital.

The Air Defense Forces were activated in Kyiv and Poltava regions.

A Russian rocket hit a residential building in Kryvyi Rih, the Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko informed.

There may be people under the rubble.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" reported that due to Russian strikes in four regions, railway sections were de-energized. And the city of Kremenchuk (Poltava region) was left without electricity and heating due to the attacks of the occupiers, Mayor Vitaliy Maletskyi stated.

In all districts of Kyiv, there are interruptions in water supply due to damage to the energy infrastructure, noted the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko. He advised the residents of Kyiv to stock up on drinking and technical water. Emergency blackouts were also introduced in the capital and metro traffic was stopped on all lines.