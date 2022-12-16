News

The Russians damaged energy facilities in the east and south of the country

Sofiia Telishevska
The Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko reported that as a result of shelling, energy facilities were damaged both in the east and in the south of the country.

"A drop in generation volumes is possible. There will be emergency power outages," he wrote.

According to the minister, as soon as it is possible, the energy companies will restore the energy supply.