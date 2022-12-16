Russia fired more than 60 missiles at Ukraine in three hours. Places, where they were launched from

Russia launched a massive attack, launching more than 60 missiles to distract Ukraineʼs air defenses.

The Air Force spokesman Yurii Ignat reported this on the air of the telethon.

"Currently, there are data on more than 60 missiles that flew over the territory of Ukraine. Launched traditionally from Tu-95 aircraft, these are X-555 and X-101 missiles, there are also Caliber launches from the Black Sea. We also have S-300 launches. There is also the work of Tu-22 M3 bombers, which launch X-22 missiles. Also, the presence of MiG 31K, (hypothetical) carriers of Kindzhal was noticed in the sky, the spokesman noted.

According to him, the enemy wanted to massively distract the attention of the air defense.

Su-35 aircraft also operated with X-59 missiles. The anti-aircraft defense worked well, the results will be reported later.

According to Ignat, this time the occupiers used strategic bombers for the first time from the area of the Engels airfield, directly where those planes were parked. There were also launches from the north of the Caspian Sea.