Due to the Russian attacks, emergency power outages were introduced throughout Ukraine

Due to Russian attacks on energy facilities, emergency power outages are being introduced in several regions of Ukraine across the country.

This was reported by the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

There is no electricity in the city of Kharkiv, there are power outages in the region. Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov asked the cityʼs residents to stock up on water.

There are water supply interruptions in all districts of Kyiv due to damage to the energy infrastructure, the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, informed. The movement of the Kyiv metro is temporarily stopped on all lines.

Kirovohrad region is also completely without power, the head of the Regional Military Administration Andrii Rajkovich informed.

