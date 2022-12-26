The Air Forces: Ukrainian air defense has already shot down 70 kamikaze drones from the second batch that Iran handed over to Russia

Ukrainian air defense has already destroyed 70 Iranian kamikaze drones, which were in the second batch of military aid to Russia. Occupiers have been running them for the past two weeks.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yurii Ignat, writes "Ukrinform".

"As you know, the second batch of drones arrived in Russia. The first had almost four hundred drones. We now have from the new batch four waves of attacks from last week and the week before last. About 70 UAVs were destroyed by air defense. Therefore, the enemy still has drones, and it is also necessary to prepare and intensify for future attacks with their use, especially this applies to critical infrastructure objects," he noted.

Ignat emphized that despite the promise, Iran continues to supply Russia with drones and other weapons. Therefore, it is necessary to increase the pressure on this country.