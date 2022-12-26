The Air Forces: Ukrainian air defense has already shot down 70 kamikaze drones from the second batch that Iran handed over to Russia

Ukrainian air defense has already destroyed 70 Iranian kamikaze drones, which were in the second batch of military aid to Russia. Occupiers have been running them for the past two weeks.
This was reported by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yurii Ignat, writes "Ukrinform".
"As you know, the second batch of drones arrived in Russia. The first had almost four hundred drones. We now have from the new batch four waves of attacks from last week and the week before last. About 70 UAVs were destroyed by air defense. Therefore, the enemy still has drones, and it is also necessary to prepare and intensify for future attacks with their use, especially this applies to critical infrastructure objects," he noted.
Ignat emphized that despite the promise, Iran continues to supply Russia with drones and other weapons. Therefore, it is necessary to increase the pressure on this country.
- The first batch of Shahed-136 was about 400 drones. It ended with the Russians in November. Already at the beginning of December, Shahed-136 began to attack the objects of Ukraine again. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the Russians started launching drones before the missile strikes. This is how they try to find out the location of Ukrainian air defense.
- In December, Russia received a new batch of Iranian Shahed drones. It is probably smaller than the previous one. Ukrainian intelligence also knows about Russiaʼs previous agreements with Iran to supply ballistic missiles, although they have not yet been used against Ukraine.
- Iran threatened the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky after his speech in the U.S. Congress. In his speech, Zelensky claimed that Russia had found an ally in Iran.