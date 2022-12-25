Iranian general says their drones are ʼeffectiveʼ in response to allegations of supplying drones to Russia

Iranʼs Chief of General Staff, General Mohammad Bagheri, has declared the "effectiveness" of Iranʼs drones in response to accusations that his country is supplying drones to Russia.
This is reported by Radio Liberty.
"Apart from the fact that many of these claims may be false, this actually shows the efficiency, importance and high level of the Islamic Republic in terms of drones," Iranʼs Tasnim news agency quoted Baghiri as saying.
- The first batch of Shahed-136 was about 400 drones. It ended with the Russians in November. Already at the beginning of December, Shahed-136 began to attack the objects of Ukraine again. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the Russians started launching drones before the missile strikes. This is how they try to find out the location of the Ukrainian air defense.
- In December, Russia received a new batch of Iranian Shahed drones. It is probably smaller than the previous one. Ukrainian intelligence also knows about Russiaʼs previous agreements with Iran to supply ballistic missiles, although they have not yet been used against Ukraine.
- Iran threatened the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky after his speech in the US Congress. In his speech, Zelensky claimed that Russia had found an ally in Iran.