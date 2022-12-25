Iranian general says their drones are ʼeffectiveʼ in response to allegations of supplying drones to Russia

Iranʼs Chief of General Staff, General Mohammad Bagheri, has declared the "effectiveness" of Iranʼs drones in response to accusations that his country is supplying drones to Russia.

This is reported by Radio Liberty.

"Apart from the fact that many of these claims may be false, this actually shows the efficiency, importance and high level of the Islamic Republic in terms of drones," Iranʼs Tasnim news agency quoted Baghiri as saying.