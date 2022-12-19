Zelensky named the number of new kamikaze drones that Russia received from Iran

President Volodymyr Zelensky informed that the new batch of Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones consists of 250.
He stated this during an address to the participants of the meeting of the leaders of the Joint Expeditionary Force of the United Kingdom.
"Ukraine was again attacked by Iranian drones this night. 34 "Shaheds". I say both the number and the name, and quite specifically. These are "Shaheds" from the new party that Russia received from Iran. 250 — thatʼs how many "Shaheds" have now been received by the terrorist state," he noted.
- The first batch of Shahed-136 was about 400 drones. It ended with the Russians in November. Already at the beginning of December, Shahed-136 began to attack the objects of Ukraine again. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the Russians started launching drones before the missile strikes. This is how they try to find out the location of Ukrainian air defense.
- On the night of December 19, Russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine with 35 kamikaze drones. Air defense shot down 30 drones, but some of the UAVs hit energy facilities, in particular in Kyiv.