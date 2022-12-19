Zelensky named the number of new kamikaze drones that Russia received from Iran

President Volodymyr Zelensky informed that the new batch of Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones consists of 250.

He stated this during an address to the participants of the meeting of the leaders of the Joint Expeditionary Force of the United Kingdom.

"Ukraine was again attacked by Iranian drones this night. 34 "Shaheds". I say both the number and the name, and quite specifically. These are "Shaheds" from the new party that Russia received from Iran. 250 — thatʼs how many "Shaheds" have now been received by the terrorist state," he noted.