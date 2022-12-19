Russia attacked Kyiv with Iranian drones in the morning. Critical infrastructure objects were hit. There were casualties

In the morning of December 19, Russia attacked Kyiv with Iranian drones. 15 out of 20 drones were shot down. Critical infrastructure facilities was hit.
This is reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).
"Unfortunately, a critical infrastructure object has been hit. Emergency services eliminate the consequences. Information on victims and destruction is being clarified," the head of the KCMA Serhiy Popko noted.
Oleksiy Kuleba, head of the Kyiv regional military administration, clarified that infrastructure facilities and private houses were damaged. Previously, two victims.
- On December 17, Ukrainian military intelligence reported that Russia had received a new batch of Iranian Shahed drones. It is probably smaller than the previous one. Ukrainian intelligence also knows about Russiaʼs previous agreements with Iran to supply ballistic missiles, although they have not yet been used against Ukraine.
- A day before the missile attack on December 16, the Russians used an attack by Iranian drones to detect the location of our air defense and adjust the next missile attack. The spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ignat informed about this.