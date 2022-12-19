Russia attacked Kyiv with Iranian drones in the morning. Critical infrastructure objects were hit. There were casualties

In the morning of December 19, Russia attacked Kyiv with Iranian drones. 15 out of 20 drones were shot down. Critical infrastructure facilities was hit.

This is reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).

"Unfortunately, a critical infrastructure object has been hit. Emergency services eliminate the consequences. Information on victims and destruction is being clarified," the head of the KCMA Serhiy Popko noted.

Oleksiy Kuleba, head of the Kyiv regional military administration, clarified that infrastructure facilities and private houses were damaged. Previously, two victims.