Ukrainian air defense shot down 30 out of 35 Iranian drones overnight

On the night of December 18-19, the Air Defense shot down 30 out of 35 Iranian drones. This was reported by the Air Force Command in the morning of December 19.
Russia launched drones from the eastern coast of the Azov Sea.
It is already known that, in addition to Kyiv region, Iranian drones also attacked Dnipropetrovsk, where they managed to shoot down two drones.
- On December 17, Ukrainian military intelligence reported that Russia had received a new batch of Iranian Shahed drones. It is probably smaller than the previous one. Ukrainian intelligence also knows about Russiaʼs previous agreements with Iran to supply ballistic missiles, although they have not yet been used against Ukraine.
- A day before the missile attack on December 16, the Russians used an attack by Iranian drones to detect the location of our air defense and adjust the next missile attack. The spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ignat informed about this.