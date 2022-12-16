In Moldova, the government warned about power outages due to a massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine

In Moldova, the state-owned company Moldelectrica warned of power outages due to Russian missile attacks on the infrastructure of Ukraine.
This is reported by NewsMaker.
"The risk of power outages in Moldova is very high," the company said in a statement.
- On November 23, due to a massive missile attack on Ukraine, there were also massive power outages in Moldova. At the time, Moldovaʼs Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador over power problems after Russia launched a massive missile strike on Ukraine.
- On December 5, a rocket element fell in Moldova, near the city of Brychany, near the border with the Chernivtsi region of Ukraine. He was discovered by border guards. He fell in an orchard. The crash site was cordoned off and sappers were called there. They did not find explosive substances in the rocket.
- On December 16, Russia again massively attacked Ukraine with missiles. The Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko reported that as a result of shelling energy facilities were damaged both in the east and in the south of the country. Power outages began in the regions, some settlements were completely without power.