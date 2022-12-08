The Security Service of Ukraine found Russian passports and the flag of “Novorossiya” in the dioceses of the UOC MP

The security service has completed searches at the facilities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, which are located in the Kherson, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr and Volyn regions.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) reported this on December 8.

Thus, Russian passports, pro-Kremlin literature, "documents" of the occupation administrations, and "L/DPR" flags were found on the territory of the diocese in Kherson. On the territory of the cathedral, the SSU employees discovered a collection of icons that the Russians stole from the house of the honorary consul of Lithuania during the occupation of Kherson, as well as passes that were written in the name of the "federal adviser of the military-civilian administration of the Russian Federation" and Russian passports of local priests (they received them under time of occupation).

A flag of "New Russia" and a library with propagandist literature by Russian authors were discovered in the Krasnohirsky Holy Pokrovsky Convent of the Cherkasy region.

On the territory of the menʼs monastery of the Ovrutsk-Korosten eparchy and the hermitage in Zhytomyr region, former criminals who maintain contact with subscribers of the Russian Federation were exposed. The SSU is currently checking these contacts.

In another monastery of the Zhytomyr region, a person was found, who has been on the national wanted list since 2020 as a missing person.

During the inspection of the premises of the St. Nicholas Miletsk Monastery, they found texts of prayers for Russia and Russian "textbooks" in which the Kremlin regime is praised.