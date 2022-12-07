FT: Ukraine no longer has restrictions on the range of strikes against Russia

An unnamed defense adviser to the Ukrainian government told the Financial Times (FT) that after drone attacks on Russian airbases inside the Russian Federation, Ukraine no longer has restrictions on the range of strikes on Russian territory.
"We have no distance restrictions, soon we will be able to reach all goals inside Russia, in particular in Siberia. In Ukraine, we know how difficult it is to defend against such air attacks. Soon there will be no safe zones in Russia either," the adviser noted.
- On December 5, unknown drones attacked two airfields in Russia — in Diaghilev and Engels, on which strategic aviation is based. It is from these airfields that Russian planes take off to launch missile strikes on Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation acknowledged the death of three servicemen and the damage to two military aircraft.
- On December 6, drones attacked an airfield in the Kursk region. Kursk Eastern airport named by M. I. Gurevich is located there. The fighter and bomber aviation of the Russian Federation is based there. On the same day, drones attacked a plant of the Russian State Reserve in Bryansk region.
- Ukraine has not officially claimed responsibility for the attacks. Propagandists of the occupiers assume that the bases could have been attacked by Soviet Tu-141 Stryzh or Tu-143 Reis UAVs, which Ukraine has. The mass media wrote that they could be modernized. Some mentioned the October announcement by Ukroboronprom about work on a kamikaze drone with a flight range of a thousand kilometers.