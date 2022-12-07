FT: Ukraine no longer has restrictions on the range of strikes against Russia

An unnamed defense adviser to the Ukrainian government told the Financial Times (FT) that after drone attacks on Russian airbases inside the Russian Federation, Ukraine no longer has restrictions on the range of strikes on Russian territory.

"We have no distance restrictions, soon we will be able to reach all goals inside Russia, in particular in Siberia. In Ukraine, we know how difficult it is to defend against such air attacks. Soon there will be no safe zones in Russia either," the adviser noted.