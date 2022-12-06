Drones attacked the plant of the State Reserve of the Russian Federation in Bryansk region

Russia reported a drone strike on the Slava plant in Bryansk region.

The Russian publication Baza writes about it.

On the night of December 6, probably two drones flew into the territory of the plant — they fell and exploded three meters from the diesel fuel tanks. At that time, the five-ton tanks were empty, so a strong fire was avoided.

Earlier, this plant was already attacked by drones. On November 30, after an unmanned aerial vehicle attack, three tanks caught fire on the plantʼs territory. "Slava" plant is a state-owned enterprise that is part of the Federal Agency of the State Reserve of the Russian Federation.