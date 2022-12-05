Russia acknowledged the strikes on its airfields and reported three dead soldiers

The Ministry of Defense of Russia announced that the military airfields "Engels" in the Saratov region and "Dyagilevo" in the Ryazan region were attacked by drones — three military personnel were killed.

The statement was published by the Ministry of Defense on the evening of December 5.

Ukraine was blamed for the drone attack and said that all the drones were allegedly shot down. However, the wreckage of the drones and the explosions at the airfields "slightly damaged the hull plating of the two aircraft." Three Russian servicemen of the technical staff, who were at the airfield, died, four more were injured.

On the morning of December 5, the Russian mass media reported on the attack of drones on the military airfields "Engels" in the Saratov region and "Diagilevo" in the Ryazan region.