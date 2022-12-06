The satellite recorded the consequences of the explosion at the air base in Kursk — pictures

The "Skhemy" project released satellite images that show the consequences of the explosion at the air base in Kursk, from where Russian military aircraft are attacking Ukraine. The pictures were taken from a satellite on December 6.
On the morning of December 6, the governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoyt, reported a fire at the airfield, allegedly because of a "drone attack" an oil storage tank caught fire.
- On December 5, drones attacked two airfields in Russia — in Diaghilev and Engels, on which strategic aviation is based. It is from these airfields that Russian planes take off to launch missile strikes on Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation acknowledged the death of three servicemen and the damage to two military aircraft.