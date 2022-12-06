News

The satellite recorded the consequences of the explosion at the air base in Kursk — pictures

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:

The "Skhemy" project released satellite images that show the consequences of the explosion at the air base in Kursk, from where Russian military aircraft are attacking Ukraine. The pictures were taken from a satellite on December 6.

On the morning of December 6, the governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoyt, reported a fire at the airfield, allegedly because of a "drone attack" an oil storage tank caught fire.