Embassies of Ukraine in Romania and Denmark also received suspicious packages

Embassies of Ukraine in Romania and Denmark received dangerous packages.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba during an online briefing.

"We have new cases of sending dangerous packages to our embassies: today our embassies in Romania and the embassy of Ukraine in Denmark were added. To all who continue to send these packages and terrorize our embassies — please, relax and stop wasting your time and money on postage stamps. You wonʼt achieve anything with this," he noted.