Embassies of Ukraine in Romania and Denmark also received suspicious packages

Embassies of Ukraine in Romania and Denmark received dangerous packages.
This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba during an online briefing.
"We have new cases of sending dangerous packages to our embassies: today our embassies in Romania and the embassy of Ukraine in Denmark were added. To all who continue to send these packages and terrorize our embassies — please, relax and stop wasting your time and money on postage stamps. You wonʼt achieve anything with this," he noted.
- On November 30, an explosion rang out in the Embassy of Ukraine in Madrid, as a result of which an employee of the institution was slightly injured. An envelope that arrived at the embassy exploded in the commandantʼs hands. After that, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine instructed to urgently strengthen the security of all Ukrainian embassies abroad, and the Spanish authorities declared that theyconsider the explosion to be a terrorist attack.
- After that, envelopes with explosive devices were received by the company Instalaza, which produces weapons for Ukraine, the office of the Prime Minister of Spain, the Ministry of Defense, the Torrejon de Ardos Air Base and the US Embassy in Spain. The law enforcement officers established that the letters were sent from the Valladolid region.
- On December 2, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Ukrainian embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy, and consulates in Naples, Brno, and Krakow received bloody packages containing animal eyes.
- The police intercepted three bloodstained envelopes with animal eyes addressed to Ukrainian diplomatic institutions in Spain.