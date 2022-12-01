In addition to the Embassy of Ukraine, an envelope with explosives was received by an arms company in Spain

In addition to the Embassy of Ukraine in Spain, the envelope with the explosive device was also received by the Instalaza company. It produces weapons that are supplied, in particular, to Ukraine.

This is reported by Reuters.

A few hours after the explosion at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid, police confirmed that an arms company in Zaragoza in northeastern Spain had also received a similar package. A local authority official said both envelopes appeared to be from the same sender as the same email address was written on the back of both. The packages allegedly came from Ukraine, and this alerted the arms company, which called the police.

The envelope sent to Zaragoza measured 10 x 15 cm. An X-ray showed an explosive charge with a wire line ready to be activated when the envelope was opened. Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene and conducted a controlled detonation. Spainʼs Supreme Court has opened an investigation into the attack as a possible act of terrorism.