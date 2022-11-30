An envelope exploded in the Embassy of Ukraine in Madrid. There is an injured person

There was an explosion at the Embassy of Ukraine in Madrid, as a result of which an employee of the institution was slightly injured.

This was reported by the speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko.

"An envelope has arrived at the Embassy of Ukraine in Spain. During the inspection, the envelope exploded in the commandantʼs hands. The commandant received minor injuries, now he is hospitalized, he is being provided with the necessary medical assistance. There are no threats to his life," he noted.

The rest of the embassy staff were not injured.

Minister Dmytro Kuleba instructed to urgently strengthen the security of all Ukrainian embassies abroad. He also appealed to the head of the Spanish Foreign Ministry to take urgent measures to investigate the attack on the Ukrainian embassy. Spanish law enforcement officers and the pyrotechnic service are already on the scene.