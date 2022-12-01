The Prime Minister of Spain and the Ministry of Defense were also sent explosives in a letter

The security service of the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez found the bomb in the letter.

This was reported by his office on December 1, El Mundo cites.

The prime ministerʼs explosive letter arrived on November 24. Then, the security service detected a suspicious mail item while checking and filtering correspondence. It was an envelope addressed to the head of the government, which was sent by regular mail. The letter was eventually destroyed and said to have contained a substance similar to that used in fireworks.

A package with explosives was also sent to the Spanish Ministry of Defense.

Before that, the explosives arrived at the Ukrainian embassy, at the air base and at the Instalaza arms company, which supplies its products to Ukraine.