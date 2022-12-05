The police intercepted three envelopes with animal eyes for Ukrainian diplomatic missions in Spain

The police intercepted three bloodstained envelopes with animal eyes addressed to Ukrainian diplomatic institutions in Spain.
This was reported by the speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko.
The letters were received at the post office. They were to be sent to the Embassy of Ukraine in Madrid, the Consulate General in Barcelona and the Consulate in Malaga.
"Investigative actions have been initiated. In total, we already have 21 cases of threats against Ukrainian embassies and consulates in 12 countries," Nikolenko noted.
- On November 30, an explosion rang out in the Embassy of Ukraine in Madrid, as a result of which an employee of the institution was slightly injured. An envelope that arrived at the embassy exploded in the commandantʼs hands. After that, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine instructed to urgently strengthen the security of all Ukrainian embassies abroad, and the Spanish authorities declared that they consider the explosion to be a terrorist attack.
- After that, envelopes with explosive devices were received by the company Instalaza, which produces weapons for Ukraine, the office of the Prime Minister of Spain, the Ministry of Defense, the Torrejon de Ardos Air Base and the US Embassy in Spain. The law enforcement officers established that the letters were sent from the Valladolid region.
- On December 2, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Ukrainian embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy, and consulates in Naples, Brno, and Krakow received bloody packages containing animal eyes.