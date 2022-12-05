The police intercepted three envelopes with animal eyes for Ukrainian diplomatic missions in Spain

The police intercepted three bloodstained envelopes with animal eyes addressed to Ukrainian diplomatic institutions in Spain.

This was reported by the speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko.

The letters were received at the post office. They were to be sent to the Embassy of Ukraine in Madrid, the Consulate General in Barcelona and the Consulate in Malaga.

"Investigative actions have been initiated. In total, we already have 21 cases of threats against Ukrainian embassies and consulates in 12 countries," Nikolenko noted.