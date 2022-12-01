The U.S. Embassy in Spain received an envelope containing explosives

In addition to the embassy of Ukraine in Spain, the envelope with the explosive device was also received by the American diplomatic mission in Madrid.
This was reported by Reuters with reference to La Sexta TV channel.
"The Embassy of the United States in Madrid received a letter similar to five letter bombs sent to the Embassy of Ukraine in Spain and other targets in the country," the message reads.
- On November 30, an explosion rang out in the Embassy of Ukraine in Madrid, as a result of which an employee of the institution was slightly injured. An envelope that arrived at the embassy exploded in the commandantʼs hands. After that, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine instructed to urgently strengthen the security of all Ukrainian embassies abroad, and the Spanish authorities declared that theyconsider the explosion to be a terrorist attack.
- Instalaza also received an envelope with an explosive device. It produces weapons that are supplied, in particular, to Ukraine. The security service of the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez also discovered a bomb in the letter.