The U.S. Embassy in Spain received an envelope containing explosives

Anna Kholodnova
In addition to the embassy of Ukraine in Spain, the envelope with the explosive device was also received by the American diplomatic mission in Madrid.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to La Sexta TV channel.

"The Embassy of the United States in Madrid received a letter similar to five letter bombs sent to the Embassy of Ukraine in Spain and other targets in the country," the message reads.