Google presented the most popular queries in Ukraine in 2022

Author:
Kostia Andreikovets


Google presented the final ranking of the most popular queries of Ukrainian users this year — what Ukrainians googled most often.

The most popular requests:

  • Map of air raid alarms;
  • Ukraine news;
  • "eDopomoha" ["eHelp"];
  • Map of Ukraine;
  • Zhyrinovskyi;
  • Arestovych;
  • Putin;
  • Kholostyak 2022;
  • Bayraktar;
  • Hostomel.

Person:

  • Oleksiy Arestovych;
  • Vladimir Putin;
  • Viktor Medvedchuk;
  • Ghost of Kyiv;
  • Valerii Zaluzhnyi;
  • Oksana Marchenko;
  • Yurii Podoliak;
  • Boris Johnson;
  • Vitaliy Kim;
  • Nancy Pelosi.

Gone forever:

Ukrainian geography in Search:

  • Hostomel;
  • Bucha;
  • Mariupol;
  • Chornobayivka;
  • Kremenchuk;
  • Balaklia;
  • Kherson;
  • Snake Island;
  • Mykolaiv;
  • Slavutych

Purchase:

  • Generator;
  • Salt;
  • Body armor;
  • postmark "Russian ship";
  • Candles;
  • Power bank;
  • Inverter 12-220 V;
  • Books "eHelp";
  • Potassium iodide;
  • Starlink.

Question: "What is it?":

  • Swift;
  • Lend-lease;
  • State of Emergency;
  • NATO;
  • Martial law;
  • Palyanytsia ["loaf"];
  • Bayraktar;
  • Default;
  • General mobilization;
  • Blackout.

Movie:

  • "Spider-Man: Thereʼs No Way Home";
  • "Donʼt look up";
  • "Death on the Nile";
  • "Purple Hearts";
  • "Thor: Love and Thunder";
  • "Sing 2";
  • "Mad Wedding 3";
  • "Three heroes and a horse on the throne";
  • "House of Gucci";
  • "Faster than bullets/High-speed train";

Serial:

  • "Dragon House";
  • "Euphoria";
  • "Hear me";
  • "Major Season 4";
  • "Peaky Blinders" season 6;
  • "Fictitious Anna";
  • "And just like that";
  • "Squid Game";
  • "Sandman";
  • "Stranger Things" season 4.

"The ranking of queries of the year is based on which search queries in various categories have grown the most in popularity over the year. As a result of the analysis and calculation of certain requests, such a rating clearly demonstrates what search trends are and what people are most interested in today," Google stated.

