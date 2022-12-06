Google presented the most popular queries in Ukraine in 2022

Google presented the final ranking of the most popular queries of Ukrainian users this year — what Ukrainians googled most often.
The most popular requests:
- Map of air raid alarms;
- Ukraine news;
- "eDopomoha" ["eHelp"];
- Map of Ukraine;
- Zhyrinovskyi;
- Arestovych;
- Putin;
- Kholostyak 2022;
- Bayraktar;
- Hostomel.
Person:
- Oleksiy Arestovych;
- Vladimir Putin;
- Viktor Medvedchuk;
- Ghost of Kyiv;
- Valerii Zaluzhnyi;
- Oksana Marchenko;
- Yurii Podoliak;
- Boris Johnson;
- Vitaliy Kim;
- Nancy Pelosi.
Gone forever:
- Volodymyr Zhyrinovskyi;
- Ruslana Pysanka;
- Yurii Shatunov;
- Queen Elizabeth II;
- Leonid Kravchuk;
- Mykhailo Gorbachev;
- Borys Moiseev;
- Kyrylo Stremousov;
- Leonid Kuravlyov;
- Denis Kireev.
Ukrainian geography in Search:
- Hostomel;
- Bucha;
- Mariupol;
- Chornobayivka;
- Kremenchuk;
- Balaklia;
- Kherson;
- Snake Island;
- Mykolaiv;
- Slavutych
Purchase:
- Generator;
- Salt;
- Body armor;
- postmark "Russian ship";
- Candles;
- Power bank;
- Inverter 12-220 V;
- Books "eHelp";
- Potassium iodide;
- Starlink.
Question: "What is it?":
- Swift;
- Lend-lease;
- State of Emergency;
- NATO;
- Martial law;
- Palyanytsia ["loaf"];
- Bayraktar;
- Default;
- General mobilization;
- Blackout.
Movie:
- "Spider-Man: Thereʼs No Way Home";
- "Donʼt look up";
- "Death on the Nile";
- "Purple Hearts";
- "Thor: Love and Thunder";
- "Sing 2";
- "Mad Wedding 3";
- "Three heroes and a horse on the throne";
- "House of Gucci";
- "Faster than bullets/High-speed train";
Serial:
- "Dragon House";
- "Euphoria";
- "Hear me";
- "Major Season 4";
- "Peaky Blinders" season 6;
- "Fictitious Anna";
- "And just like that";
- "Squid Game";
- "Sandman";
- "Stranger Things" season 4.
"The ranking of queries of the year is based on which search queries in various categories have grown the most in popularity over the year. As a result of the analysis and calculation of certain requests, such a rating clearly demonstrates what search trends are and what people are most interested in today," Google stated.