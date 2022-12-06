Google presented the most popular queries in Ukraine in 2022

Google presented the final ranking of the most popular queries of Ukrainian users this year — what Ukrainians googled most often.

The most popular requests:

Map of air raid alarms;

Ukraine news;

"eDopomoha" ["eHelp"];

Map of Ukraine;

Zhyrinovskyi;

Arestovych;

Putin;

Kholostyak 2022;

Bayraktar;

Hostomel.

Person:

Oleksiy Arestovych;

Vladimir Putin;

Viktor Medvedchuk;

Ghost of Kyiv;

Valerii Zaluzhnyi;

Oksana Marchenko;

Yurii Podoliak;

Boris Johnson;

Vitaliy Kim;

Nancy Pelosi.

Gone forever:

Ukrainian geography in Search:

Hostomel;

Bucha;

Mariupol;

Chornobayivka;

Kremenchuk;

Balaklia;

Kherson;

Snake Island;

Mykolaiv;

Slavutych

Purchase:

Generator;

Salt;

Body armor;

postmark "Russian ship";

Candles;

Power bank;

Inverter 12-220 V;

Books "eHelp";

Potassium iodide;

Starlink.

Question: "What is it?":

Swift;

Lend-lease;

State of Emergency;

NATO;

Martial law;

Palyanytsia ["loaf"];

Bayraktar;

Default;

General mobilization;

Blackout.

Movie:

"Spider-Man: Thereʼs No Way Home";

"Donʼt look up";

"Death on the Nile";

"Purple Hearts";

"Thor: Love and Thunder";

"Sing 2";

"Mad Wedding 3";

"Three heroes and a horse on the throne";

"House of Gucci";

"Faster than bullets/High-speed train";

Serial:

"Dragon House";

"Euphoria";

"Hear me";

"Major Season 4";

"Peaky Blinders" season 6;

"Fictitious Anna";

"And just like that";

"Squid Game";

"Sandman";

"Stranger Things" season 4.

"The ranking of queries of the year is based on which search queries in various categories have grown the most in popularity over the year. As a result of the analysis and calculation of certain requests, such a rating clearly demonstrates what search trends are and what people are most interested in today," Google stated.

