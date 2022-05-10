The first President of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk has died

Today, May 10, the first President of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk died.
This information to Babel was confirmed by a source close to Kravchuk.
The first president died at the age of 88. Last year, Kravchuk was seriously ill and undergoing rehabilitation in Germany after heart surgery he underwent in late June 2021.
Details of Kravchukʼs death are still unknown.
- Leonid Kravchuk was President of Ukraine from December 5, 1991 to July 19, 1994.
- In July 2020, he headed the Ukrainian delegation to the Tripartite Contact Group for a Peaceful Settlement of the Donbas War.