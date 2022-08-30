Media: Mikhail Gorbachev, the first and only president of the USSR, has died

Mikhail Gorbachev, the first and only president of the USSR, died.
This was reported by a number of Kremlin media, such as TASS and RIA Novosti.
The Kremlin mass media referred to representatives of the Central Clinical Hospital of Moscow, where the former politician was staying. It is reported that Gorbachev died on Tuesday evening at the age of 91 after a serious and prolonged illness.
- Gorbachev was the last general secretary of the Central Committee of the CPSU. He held this position from 1985 to 1991. In the late 1980s, he was the Chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR, the Chairman of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR, and in 1990–1991 he held the post of President of the USSR. The Soviet Union collapsed under him.