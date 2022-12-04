The Spanish police have identified the region from which the envelope with explosives was sent to the Embassy of Ukraine

The Spanish police believe that letters with explosive devices, which were sent to the Embassy of Ukraine and other institutions, were sent from the Valladolid region.
El Pais writes about it.
According to initial police reports, explosives disposal experts concluded that the devices were improvised devices that activated a small charge of gunpowder with a fishing line designed to ignite and contained shrapnel. Other sources describe the explosive devices as "firecrackers" but emphasize that they can cause harm to whoever opens the envelope. None of the parcels contained threatening messages.
- On November 30, an explosion rang out in the Embassy of Ukraine in Madrid, as a result of which an employee of the institution was slightly injured. An envelope that arrived at the embassy exploded in the commandantʼs hands. After that, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine instructed to urgently strengthen the security of all Ukrainian embassies abroad, and the Spanish authorities declared that they considered the explosion to be a terrorist attack.
- After that, envelopes with explosive devices were received by the company Instalaza, which produces weapons for Ukraine, the office of the Prime Minister of Spain, the Ministry of Defense, the Torrejon de Ardos Air Base, and the US Embassy in Spain.
- On December 2, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Ukrainian embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy, and consulates in Naples, Brno, and Krakow received bloody packages containing animal eyes.