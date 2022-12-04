The Spanish police have identified the region from which the envelope with explosives was sent to the Embassy of Ukraine

The Spanish police believe that letters with explosive devices, which were sent to the Embassy of Ukraine and other institutions, were sent from the Valladolid region.

El Pais writes about it.

According to initial police reports, explosives disposal experts concluded that the devices were improvised devices that activated a small charge of gunpowder with a fishing line designed to ignite and contained shrapnel. Other sources describe the explosive devices as "firecrackers" but emphasize that they can cause harm to whoever opens the envelope. None of the parcels contained threatening messages.