Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kuleba: Ukrainian embassies received a total of 17 letters with explosives or parts of animal bodies

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukrainian embassies received a total of 17 letters containing explosives or parts of animal bodies. These messages are designed to terrorize Ukrainian diplomats around the world.
The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said this in an interview with CNN.
The TV channel showed one of the letters. There was a pigʼs eye in a soft envelope.
"It all started with an explosion at the Ukrainian embassy in Spain. But what happened after this explosion was more strange and, I would even say, painful," noted Dmytro Kuleba.
Asked who he thought was behind the letters, the foreign minister said: "Iʼm tempted to name Russia right away because, first of all, you have to answer the question of who benefits."
"Perhaps this terrorist response is Russiaʼs response to the diplomatic horror we have created for Russia on the international stage, and thus they are trying to fight back — while they are losing real diplomatic battles one after another," he added.
According to Kuleba, Russia is responsible, or someone "who sympathizes with the Russian Federation and tries to sow fear."
"The investigators will come to a conclusion, but I think these two versions make the most sense," he said.
- On November 30, an explosion rang out at the Embassy of Ukraine in Madrid, as a result of which an employee of the institution was slightly injured. An envelope that arrived at the embassy exploded in the commandantʼs hands. After that, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine instructed to urgently strengthen the security of all Ukrainian embassies abroad, and the Spanish authorities declared that they considered the explosion as a terrorist attack.
- After that, envelopes with explosive devices were received by the Instalaza company, which produces weapons for Ukraine, the Spanish Prime Ministerʼs Office, the Ministry of Defense, the Torrejon de Ardos Air Base, and the US Embassy in Spain.
- On December 2, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Ukrainian embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy, and consulates in Naples, Brno, and Krakow received bloody packages containing animal eyes.