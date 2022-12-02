Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kuleba: Ukrainian embassies received a total of 17 letters with explosives or parts of animal bodies

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukrainian embassies received a total of 17 letters containing explosives or parts of animal bodies. These messages are designed to terrorize Ukrainian diplomats around the world.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said this in an interview with CNN.

The TV channel showed one of the letters. There was a pigʼs eye in a soft envelope.

"It all started with an explosion at the Ukrainian embassy in Spain. But what happened after this explosion was more strange and, I would even say, painful," noted Dmytro Kuleba.

Asked who he thought was behind the letters, the foreign minister said: "Iʼm tempted to name Russia right away because, first of all, you have to answer the question of who benefits."

"Perhaps this terrorist response is Russiaʼs response to the diplomatic horror we have created for Russia on the international stage, and thus they are trying to fight back — while they are losing real diplomatic battles one after another," he added.

According to Kuleba, Russia is responsible, or someone "who sympathizes with the Russian Federation and tries to sow fear."

"The investigators will come to a conclusion, but I think these two versions make the most sense," he said.