Starlink increases the subscription price for Ukrainians to $75

Three months after the price reduction, the Starlink company increases the cost of its services for Ukrainians.

“ain.ua” writes about this with reference to volunteer Pavlo Bondarenko.

"The monthly cost of the Starlink service will increase from $60 to $75. The new price will apply to your subscription from December 29, 2022. If you do not wish to continue the service, you can cancel it at any time,” the letter from Starlink stated.

The satellite Internet terminal from Starlink costs $499. After purchase, the customer must pay a monthly subscription fee. On the Independence Day of Ukraine, the company informed Ukrainians about the reduction in the cost of services in Ukraine.