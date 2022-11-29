Starlink increases the subscription price for Ukrainians to $75

Three months after the price reduction, the Starlink company increases the cost of its services for Ukrainians.
“ain.ua” writes about this with reference to volunteer Pavlo Bondarenko.
"The monthly cost of the Starlink service will increase from $60 to $75. The new price will apply to your subscription from December 29, 2022. If you do not wish to continue the service, you can cancel it at any time,” the letter from Starlink stated.
The satellite Internet terminal from Starlink costs $499. After purchase, the customer must pay a monthly subscription fee. On the Independence Day of Ukraine, the company informed Ukrainians about the reduction in the cost of services in Ukraine.
- On October 14, it became known that the SpaceX company warned the Pentagon that it could stop funding Starlink in Ukraine, unless the American military allocates tens of millions of dollars a month. The Office of the President of Ukraine replied that Ukraine would find a way to maintain Starlink. Later, Elon Musk changed his mind and announced that he would continue to finance Starlink services in Ukraine.
- On October 18, it became known that the Pentagon is discussing the possibility of paying for Starlink Internet for Ukraine. At the same time, Musk announced that SpaceX had withdrawn its request for payment by the Pentagon for Starlink.
- On October 21, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that Ukraine has already found three sources of funding for Starlink for its military.