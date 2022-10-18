Musk: SpaceX withdrew the request for the Pentagon to pay for Starlink Internet for Ukraine

The founder of SpaceX, Elon Musk, said that his company withdrew the application submitted to the Pentagon to pay for Starlink satellite Internet for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He wrote about it on Twitter.

"SpaceX has already withdrawn its request for funding," he wrote, commenting on a Politico article that said the Pentagon could take over Starlinkʼs Internet payments for the military.

In addition, Musk said that 25 300 Starlink terminals were sent to Ukraine, but only 10 630 of them are currently being paid for.