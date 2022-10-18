Musk: SpaceX withdrew the request for the Pentagon to pay for Starlink Internet for Ukraine

The founder of SpaceX, Elon Musk, said that his company withdrew the application submitted to the Pentagon to pay for Starlink satellite Internet for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
He wrote about it on Twitter.
"SpaceX has already withdrawn its request for funding," he wrote, commenting on a Politico article that said the Pentagon could take over Starlinkʼs Internet payments for the military.
In addition, Musk said that 25 300 Starlink terminals were sent to Ukraine, but only 10 630 of them are currently being paid for.
- On October 14, it became known that the SpaceX company warned the Pentagon that it could stop funding Starlink in Ukraine, unless the American military allocates tens of millions of dollars a month. The Office of the President of Ukraine replied that Ukraine would find a way to maintain Starlink.
- Later, Elon Musk changed his mind and declared that he would continue to finance Starlink services in Ukraine, but the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Gabrielius Landsbergis, suggested that allied countries jointly pay Ukraineʼs bills for Starlink, if Elon Muskʼs company SpaceX is no longer able.